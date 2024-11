Kerala rain: Yellow alert in 11 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain across Kerala on Friday. Eleven districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kasaragod — are under a yellow alert (rainfall ranging from 64.5-115.5 mm).

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely to occur in isolated areas of the state. The Met Department has also predicted that rain and thunderstorms will likely occur in many parts of Kerala until November 19.

Yellow alerts in districts

November 15 - Alappuzha, Thrissur

November 16 - Ernakulam