BJP breeds hatred all day, relieved to come out and join place of love: Sandeep Varier

BJP leader Sandeep G Varier, who joined Congress on Saturday, said that he has taken membership in a place filled with love and was embarrassed to have toiled in a factory that bred hatred and discord all day, referring to the BJP. "I am glad to have come out of a place that reeked of discord and bitterness," he said at the press conference held to announce his entry in Palakkad.

"I was trapped in an autocratic system where I felt choked under dictatorial tendencies. There was no freedom to express my personal views; I faced disciplinary action for voicing my opinion and was forbidden from participating in media discussions. I have always maintained good relations with people beyond politics. When you work in an organisation, you expect love, brotherhood, support and solidarity. All that happens in the BJP is breeding hatred. My mistake was expecting love in such a place," he said.

Varier said that he never turned against the BJP despite being subjected to heinous cyberbullying. "I strained my throat giving public speeches for the BJP, explored all possibilities of language, and used tough words to defend the party. It was not for my personal gains but for my organisation. In return, I was isolated and constantly hunted. Today, if I find myself draped with the Congress shawl, (BJP state president) K Surendran and his team are responsible," he said.

Opposing the deal to exchange Karuvannoor (cooperative bank scam) and Kodakara (hawala money case) was my big mistake, said Varier. "I was portrayed as a betrayer. People posted photos of those who sacrificed their lives for the BJP and criticised me. Common workers are being misled," he said.