Malayalam actor Srinda tied the knot with young director Siju S Bhava on Sunday in a small function attended by close relatives and friends.

Siju has directed a movie titled ‘Nale’ which featured Fahadh Faasil in lead role.

Srinda had already married when she was just 19. However, she got divorced 4 years later. She has a son named Arhaan.

Various celebrities from film field has conveyed their wishes to the couple. Actor Namitha Pramod also posted a photo along with the newly weds on Facebook.