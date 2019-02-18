Tovino takes the world's longest zipline challenge! Watch video

Actor Tovino loves adventure - be it in his movies, or even his own life! Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share a video of him taking up the world's longest zipline ride at UAE's highest mountain Jabal Jais.

Unofficially this is also supposed to be one of the fastest zipline too with riders travelling at a speed of up to 120kph to 150kph. The Jabal Jais Zipline in Ras Al Khaimah is 2.83 kilometer long situated at a height of 1, 680 metres above the sea level.



This Zipline was only recently opened following the crash of a helicopter at the site.



A zip line consists of a pulley suspended on a cable, usually made of stainless steel, mounted on a slope. It enables cargo or a person propelled by gravity to travel from the top to the bottom of the inclined cable by holding on to or being attached to the freely moving pulley.

