Priyanka Chopra, Nick dazzle at her brother Siddharth's roka | See pics

Actress Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas were recently in town attending Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra's Roka (engagement) ceremony.

Priyanka's sister-in-law to be Ishita Kumar has shared some fabulous pictures from the event.

"Lovely memories from our special day. Will miss you all... See you soon," read Ishita's post. Siddharth and Ishita's roka took place in Delhi Wednesday.

The actress was spotted in an embellsihed beige anarkali suite and Nick opted for a kurta pyjama set.



Priyanka, Nick and her mother Madhu Chopra also posed with Sidharth and Ishita after the rituals.

