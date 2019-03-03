Priyanka Chopra, Nick dazzle at her brother Siddharth's roka | See pics

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 03, 2019 06:16 PM IST Updated: December 17, 2020 05:47 PM IST

Actress Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas were recently in town attending Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra's Roka (engagement) ceremony.

Priyanka's sister-in-law to be Ishita Kumar has shared some fabulous pictures from the event.

"Lovely memories from our special day. Will miss you all... See you soon," read Ishita's post. Siddharth and Ishita's roka took place in Delhi Wednesday.

RELATED ARTICLES

The actress was spotted in an embellsihed beige anarkali suite and Nick opted for a kurta pyjama set.

Priyanka, Nick and her mother Madhu Chopra also posed with Sidharth and Ishita after the rituals.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout