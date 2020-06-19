I still can hear his voice: Miya on director Sachy

Actress Miya is one among the heroines who has worked on several projects by Sachy. Right from her initial stage of her career, Miya had associated with Sachy and she revealed in her recent post that she was nicknamed by him as 'kilukkampetti' (talkative one).

Miya, in a heartfelt tribute to the director, took to her Insta page and wrote, “His blessings were upon me from the initial stage of my career till my last movie. Chettayees, Anarkali, Sherlock Toms and the last released one, Driving Licence. Each one of them had a special impact on me, on my career and on me as a person.” (sic.)

Further, she added, “Sachiettan always considered me as his younger sis. Sachiettan always considered me as his younger sis.I still remember the day we met for the premier of Driving Licence. He was happy nd satisfied seeing the final product. He even showed me Ayyappanum koshiyum climax fight scene in his phone.”

In her post, she also mentioned that it was a few days ago that they had spoken to each other. “He was in his energy mode when spoke few days back over phone..Never knew it wud be the last tym. I still can hear his voice..Will never forget ur Kilukkampetti vili Sachiettaa..U were fighting these days nd we were dere with prayers but it cudnt save u ...U were not a cinemakaaran for most of us...U were more more more than that..we love u..we miss u ..RIP,” she concluded.

Miya, was last seen in Driving Licence and then in Al Mallu. Though Driving Licence was is primarily centred around the two male stars – Suraj Venjaramoodu and Prithviraj – actress Miya George had also made a mark for herself.

Sachy passed away on Thursday night following a cardiac arrest. The 48-year old was recovering from a hip surgery and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a leading hospital in Thrissur.