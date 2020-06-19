{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Celebs pay last respects to director Sachy

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

sachi-prithvi-suraj-visit
Prithviraj, Suraj Venjaramood and others paying last respects to Sachy. Photo: EV Sreekumar
SHARE

The funeral of Malayalam director Sachy who passed away on Thursday night will be held on Friday evening. The last rites will held at Ravipuram crematorium at 4.30 pm.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Sachy had dreamed of starting production house Eika

Many celebs including Prithviraj, Suraj Venjaramood, Lal, Suresh Krishna, Mukesh and others paid a visit as his body has been kept for public homage at High Court advocate association chamber hall.

lal-suresh-krishna-mukesh-sachy

The body will also be taken to his house in Thammanam.

The writer-director was in intensive care after he suffered a heart attack. Many celebrities also expressed grief on their social media pages offering their condolences to his family.

Bollywood actor John Abraham wrote - "Shattered to lose such a talent. Rest In Peace my friend."

View this post on Instagram

Sachiii........

A post shared by actor jayasurya (@actor_jayasurya) on

Actor Manju Warrier took to social media with the message - “An irreplaceable loss in a year of losses. Condolences to Sachy.”

View this post on Instagram

Sachy; what does one write when one is bidding good bye to a wordsmith. I did not know you so well personally, mostly as Raju’s friend and a master storyteller. Professionally we collaborated recently on Driving License and at that time I had a chance to interact with you several times and get to know the genius that you were, nay shall I say are. There were so many stories that were in you, so many untold gems. Your passing is a huge loss to the industry, your friends and family alike. We will always remember you for your wonderful stories, the characters you built in them, your mirthful laugh clubbed with a mouthful of profanities! You will be sorely missed Sachy, especially by your friend Raju whom you considered your younger brother. Your light will forever shine thru all those words that flowed out of you in beautiful prose. Rest in peace dear Sachy. May your family and friends find strength in these trying times.

A post shared by Supriya Menon Prithviraj (@supriyamenonprithviraj) on

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES