Celebs pay last respects to director Sachy

The funeral of Malayalam director Sachy who passed away on Thursday night will be held on Friday evening. The last rites will held at Ravipuram crematorium at 4.30 pm.

Many celebs including Prithviraj, Suraj Venjaramood, Lal, Suresh Krishna, Mukesh and others paid a visit as his body has been kept for public homage at High Court advocate association chamber hall.

The body will also be taken to his house in Thammanam.

The writer-director was in intensive care after he suffered a heart attack. Many celebrities also expressed grief on their social media pages offering their condolences to his family.

Bollywood actor John Abraham wrote - "Shattered to lose such a talent. Rest In Peace my friend."

Actor Manju Warrier took to social media with the message - “An irreplaceable loss in a year of losses. Condolences to Sachy.”