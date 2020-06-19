{{head.currentUpdate}}

Sachy's eyes to remain glued to the world he loved

Sachi, the esteemed director of many-storied Malayalam movies who passed away on Thursday, had donated his eyes before his last journey.

To those who know him, it doesn't come as a surprise that the ace filmmaker sought to keep life throbbing from his eyes – with which he provided profound insights to Malayalam ciema.
In his untimely demise too, Sachy remains an exceptional storyteller full of life

As one who always valued friendships, Sachi was known for acts of compassion, as is evident in may of his works.

Sachi passed away on Thursday at the young age of 48.

The writer-director is revered for several box-office hits including Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Driving License, and Ramaleela.

