Vidya Balan shines in and as Shakuntala Devi

The trailer of Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan in the titular role has been released.

Vidya plays famed mathematician Shakuntala Devi, who was known as the 'human computer'. The over 2-minute video shows Vidya in top form with her performance and makes one fall in love with the artiste in her.

The trailer shows glimpses of her journey from a child prodigy to a struggling mother.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta.

The film was earlier supposed to have a theatrical release but will now be released digitally due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by Anu Menon of Four More Shots Please fame and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), the film will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 31.

