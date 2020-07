From 'Ludo' to 'A Suitable Boy': Netflix announces 17 titles arriving soon

Netflix India, on Thursday, announced 17 new titles, including movies and series that will premiere on the platform.

Check out the list of films below:

Ludo: A comedy drama about four people. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Pearle Maaney.

Torbaaz: An emotional story of transformation starring Sanjay Dutt.

Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy: It stars Kajol and Mithila Palker.

Raat Akeli Hai: It features Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aditya Srivastava, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Nishant Dahiya and Shweta Tripathi

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare: A stirring drama about two cousins starring Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar

Ginny Weds Sunny: A romantic comedy featuring Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey

Bombay Rose: The first Indian animation film ever selected to open Venice Critics’ Week.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl: The biopic stars Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza Mishra

Kaali Khuhi: A horror story set in a village in Punjab Kaali Khuhi featuring Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Riva Arora

Serious Men: A drama based on Manu Joseph’s novel starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nassar, Shweta Basu Prasad

Class Of ’83: A police drama Class Of ’83 featuring Bobby Deol, Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj and Annup Sonii

AK vs AK: A dark comedy starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap

Check out the list of series below:

Mismatched: A young adult romance starring Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf

A Suitable Boy: A film based on the critically acclaimed book by Vikram Seth starring Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami and Ram Kapoor.

Masaba Masaba: It stars Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta as themselves with Neil Bhoopalam

Bombay Begums: A contemporary drama featuring Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag: Earlier titled Messy, this one stars Swara Bhasker, Ravi Patel, Dolly Singh and Varun Thakur.