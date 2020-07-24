Dhruva Sarja and Prerana test negative for COVID-19, says it's brother Chiranjeevi Sarja's blessings

Kannada star Dhruva Sarja took to his official Twitter handle and announced that he had tested negative for COVID-19. The actor thanked everyone for their prayers and remembered his late brother Chiranjeevi Sarja for his blessings.

Dhruva himself took to Twitter to share the news. He also thanked his uncle Arjun Sarja who stood by him, taking care of everything at home. It is to be noted that Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya was tested positive for COVID-19.

My wife & I have tested negative today for COVID-19.Our gratitude to al ur prayers & mostly my brother's @chirusarja blessing.I wud like to thank my uncle @akarjunofficial who has stood by me in each & every situation.Special thanks to Dr.Surjit Pal Singh & medical help Rajkumar. — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) July 22, 2020

His tweet read, "My wife & I have tested negative today for COVID-19. Our gratitude to al ur prayers & mostly my brother's @chirusarja blessing. I wud like to thank my uncle @akarjunofficial who has stood by me in each & every situation. Special thanks to Dr.Surjit Pal Singh & medical help Rajkumar (sic)."

Dhruva Sarja and his family are still coming to terms with the untimely demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. He passed away on June 7 due to heart attack. Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj is four months pregnant. Now, it seems fans are quite relieved and are hoping that Aishwarya Sarja too will get well soon.