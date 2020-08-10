{{head.currentUpdate}}

Mamangam actress Prachi Tehlan weds Rohit Saroha, shares her wedding pics

Actress Prachi Tehlan got married to Delhi-based businessman Rohit Saroha in a close-knit wedding ceremony on Friday in Delhi.

Now, she has treated her fans with her wedding pictures on Instagram.

Posting a picture from her ‘phera' ceremony, Prachi wrote: "7.8.2020 .Wedding Date."

She chose to wear a red bridal lehanga on her big day.

Reacting to the image, athlete Raspreet Sidhu commented: "The prettiest bride ever."

The couple also hosted mehendi and sangeet ceremonies ahead of the wedding. See some photos here:

Prachi is the former captain of the Indian Netball Team. She shifted her focus to the entertainment industry in 2016. She debuted in 2016 with 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' and got her big break with Mammootty-starrer Mamangam.

