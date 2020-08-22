Tovino's workout pic with dad is sheer joy and Prithvi's comment on pic is unmissable

It's very rare to see Tovino Thomas sharing pics of his family members and when he does he makes sure to surprise one and all. On Saturday morning, when he shared a workout pic with his dad, netizens were in for a shock.

Sharing his pic along with his father, Tovino wrote, “My dad. Guide. Advisor. Motivator. Decision maker. And workout partner,” (sic.)

He then further mentioned that the extra muscle on his dad's left upper chest is a pacemaker fixed in 2016. Tovino also revealed that ever since the pacemaker has been fixed, his dad has been into fitness more than ever.

And there was no doubt that all eyes were on the actor's father. But intestinally, it were the comments by his industry friends that also grabbed attention especially the one from Prithviraj. While Mamtha Mohandas asked if he was a body builder, Prithviraj in a typical Malayalam style wrote, 'Appan vann pwoli man!!' (sic.) meaning 'Dad is super awesome.'

Many other celebs including Indrajith, Rima Kallingal, Antony Varghese, Geetu Mohandas, Poornima, Arjun Ashokan, Unni Mukundan and others commented praising the father and son.

Tovino Thomas has been utilizing the lockdown time to the fullest by spending time with his family and taking up new hobbies. He has also been posting his workout photos and videos on social media.