Screening for Kerala Film Awards begins under Covid protocols

Thiruvananthapuram: The screening process for deciding the winners of the 2019 Kerala State Film Awards, organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, began here on Wednesday under strict Covid-19 protocols.

The jury members who came from outside the state were under isolation for the prescribed period, said the Academy officials.

In all, 119 films are competing for the top awards, including five children's films.

The jury has been divided into two teams under the chairmanship of National Award winning cinematographer Madhu Ambat.

