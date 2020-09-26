{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Mohanlal joins the unit of 'Drishyam 2'

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

drishyam-2
SHARE

Mohanlal has joined the unit of his upcoming film, Drishyam 2.

The 60-year-old veteran actor shared the news on Instagram: "Joined at the sets of #Drishyam2 by adhering to all safety protocols set for Covid 19." He tagged his post with #drishyam #drishyam2 #shooting and #covidprotocolsinplace.

drishyam-2-shooting

Mohanlal had earlier shared a picture from his garden and shared that he is indulging in organic farming. "Organic Farming at Home," he wrote.

mohanlal-farming

"Drishyam 2" is written by Jeethu Joseph. The film is the sequel to the 2013 Malayalam blockbuster "Drishyam" and co-stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil. The 2013 original had a Bollywood remake of the same name in 2015, featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Kajal Aggarwal.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES