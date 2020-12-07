Alia Bhatt arrives in Hyderabad, to begin shoot for RRR

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has joined the shoot of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR. The actress was supposed to join in November but was then delayed due to the pandemic.

Alia's post

The actress gave a glimpse of her close up look as she was on the way to the airport.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Alia shared a boomerang and wrote, "And finally.. enroute team RRR."

The actress kept her makeup simple and styled her look with a pair of silver coloured large hoops, glasses and a black facemask. A few hours later the actress touched down in Hyderabad and was welcomed by the paparazzi there as well.

The movie

The magnum opus that resumed its shoot on October 5 recently completed a short schedule in Mahabaleshwar with the lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

One of the most anticipated films of Tollywood directed by the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli, the film will see Alia Bhatt playing the role of Sita, the love interest of Alluri Sitaramaraju essayed by Ram Charan. Jr NTR will play the role of Komaram Bheem in the period drama.