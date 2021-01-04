Urmila versus Kangana: Twitter war intensifies

The social media battle between Urmila Matondkar and Kangana Ranaut heated up on Sunday.

Kangana launched a fresh Twitter attack on Urmila, indirectly questioning the legitimacy of funds that she spent in buying her new office, said to cost around Rs 3 crore.

Kangana's attack and Urmila's response

In a video clip she tweeted the same day, Urmila retorted saying she can furnish any evidence needed to prove she had legitimately purchased the property.

Speaking in Hindi, Urmila said: "Namashkar Kangana Ji. I have come to know of your esteemed opinion about me. Actually, the entire nation has heard it. I'd like to inform you before the whole nation today that I will produce all documents at any time and place of your choice. These document include papers of the flat I bought in 2011 at Andheri, after working tirelessly for around only 25 to 30 years. I sold the flat in the first week of March and there will be documents to prove that, too. I will also carry papers of the office I have now bought using the money. The transaction of the flat happened years before I entered politics, and I would love to show this to you

"Here's what I want in return: Your government has given you Y-plus security because you told them you had a list of names for the NCB. The nation awaits your list. The nation is going through tough times and we have to fight the drug menace together. So, all I want is you bring that list when you come.

"I wait for your reply. Till then Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra and Ganpati Bappa Morya," Urmila concluded her video message.

Urmila's video was in response to Kangana's tweet earlier in the day stating: "Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji maine jo khud ki mehnat se ghar banaye woh bhi Congress tod rahi hai, sach mein BJP ko khush karke mere haath sirf 25-30 cases he lage hain, kash main bhi aapki tarah samajhdar hoti toh Congress ko khush karti, kitni bevakoof hoon main, nahin (the Congress is demolishing the homes I built with hard work. All I managed after placating the BJP?happy are around 25 to 30 court cases. I wish I was as smart as you are, and pleased the Congress instead. So silly of me, right)?"

The political effect

Urmila, who has earlier lost an election on a Congress ticket, joined the Shiv Sena last December. Her battle of words with Kangana has only escalated over the past few months.