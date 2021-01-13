Katrina Kaif to pair up with Vijay Sethupathi: reports

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will be sharing the screen space for the very first time.

The movie

The duo will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited by the makers of the film.

The news has, however, already taken the Internet by storm.

Reportedly, Sriram Raghavan, who was working on his next Ekkis with Varun Dhawan, has put this big-budget project on hold.

The yet untitled film goes on the floors in Pune from April.

Reportedly, the film will be produced by Sriram’s own banner, Matchbox Pictures.

Busy stars

Vijay Sethupathi's debut in Bollywood had been in news since long time. He was all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha but later had to opt out of the film.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi's movie Master has got a grand opening.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif has Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi pending for a theatrical release.