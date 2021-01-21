After Tandav, FIR against Amazon Prime's Mirzapur for showing 'abusive content'

After Tandav, an FIR has now been registered against producers of Amazon Prime’s show Mirzapur for hurting 'religious sentiments'.

The FIR

The complainants said that the web series spoiled the image of the town in Uttar Pradesh.

The FIR has been filed on the complaint of Arvind Chaturvedi at Mirzapur Kotwali (Dehat) police station. According to a report in Indian Express, SP of Mirzapur, Ajay Kumar was quoted as saying, “Arvind Chaturvedi alleged that the web series has showed abusive content and illicit relations. Thus, based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against producers and the platform.”

Mirzapur season

Mirzapur is an action crime thriller web television series on Amazon Prime Video produced by Excel Entertainment.

The second season of Mirzapur had premiered on the streaming platform in October last year. It revolves around Pankaj Tripathi who plays a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya and how his criminal empire takes the hit when Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) vows to avenge the death of his family members at the hands of Kaleen Bhaiya's son and heir Munna.