Mohanlal's Marakkar release pushed for Onam: reports

Mohanlal’s highly anticipated Marakkar: Arabikkaladinte Simham was slated to hit theatres on March 26. Now it looks like, fans have to wait more.

Release postponed

According to reports, the makers have decided to postpone the release of the movie further. Sources suggests that the team is planning Marakkar as an Onam release.

Reports also suggests that the makers want the pandemic to settle and want a worldwide release.

It should be noted that director Priyadarshan was all set to release his magnum opus just before the lockdown was announced in March last year.

The Kerala government has permitted movie theatres in the state to function with 50 per cent seating capacity from January 5. Master was the first movie and Vellam was the first Malaylam movie to hit the big screens after reopenening.

Mohanlal's Aaraattu on August

The makers of Mohanlal-starrer Aaraattu are also planning to release on August.

Directed by B Unnikrishnan, the shooting of Aarattu commenced in Kerala on November 24 and is progressing at a brisk pace.

Mohanlal will be essaying the character Neyyatinkara Gopan in Aarattu. Shraddha Srinath will be playing an IAS officer in the film. KGF star Ramachandra Raju will be playing the villain.