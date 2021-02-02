Mammootty's The Priest gets a release date

The much awaited Mammootty-starrer The Priest, also starring Manju Warrier and Nikhila Vimal in the lead, will release in theatres on March 4.

The release announcement

Mammootty himself took to his social media pages to share the release date. Sharing a poster of the movie, Mammootty wrote, “In cinemas from March 4, 2021”.

The makers recently took to the official social media pages of the movie and revealed that the Mammootty starrer has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board.

The movie

The Priest, which is said to be an out-and-out horror thriller, marks Mammootty's first-ever onscreen collaboration with Manju Warrier.

The project is directed by newcomer Jofin T Chacko, the former associate of Jisjoy.

The Priest is penned by Deepu Pradeep and Shyam Menon. The Mammootty starrer is jointly produced by filmmaker B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph.