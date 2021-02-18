Drishyam 2 first review out, Prithviraj Sukumaran calls Georgekutty iconic character of Malayalam cinema

Even before release, Drishyam 2, the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer has set the right buzz.

The viewers, who watched the exclusive preview show of Drishyam 2, are showering the movie with overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Actor director Prithviraj Sukumaran is one among the first to share the review.

What Prithvi said

Prithviraj took to social media and shared his views on the film. Revealing that he had been wanting to say something about the film for a long time, Prithvi mentioned that it's indeed a huge responsibility to follow a cult cinema with a sequel.

Talking about the first part, Prithvi wrote, "Drishyam, a film that pretty much changed the schematics of the entire industry, the pressure on a proposed 2nd part would have been immense (trust me..I know!)."

Calling Drishyam 2 as Jeethu's best film after Drishyam, Prithvi mentioned the film as 'Fantastically written and conceived'.

"He was the first person I called after watching it. I’m so so happy for you brother! And then, I walked over to my neighbouring apartment to meet a certain someone," he added.

Hailing Georgekutty as one of the most iconic characters of Malayalam cinema, Prithvi mentioned that he cannot wait to direct Mohanlal again.

It is to be noted that Prithvi will soon be directing Mohanlal for the sequel of the blockbuster move Lucifer.

Preview shows

The viewers, who watched the preview show showered praises on cast and crew. Many even mentioned that it was the climax portion which is the biggest strength of Drishyam 2, just like the first installment Drishyam.

The movie

Drishyam 2 will have Mohanlal once again playing the much-celebrated character Georgekutty. Drishyam 2 will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 19.