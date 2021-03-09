All is well: Nazriya on Fahadh's health after injury

Actor Fahadh Faasil suffered injuries while shooting for upcoming Malayalam movie Malayankunju in Kochi.

Now, Fahadh Faasil’s wife Nazriya Nazim took to Instagram to share a photo of Fahadh and give fans an update about his health. In the pic, he was seen resting on his bed with a bandage on his nose. Along with the pic. Nazriya wrote "All is well".

Several celebrities were happy to hear the news of Fahadh recovering. Actor Dulquer Salmaan, Naveen Nizam, Soubin Shahir, Anna Ben send their wishes for a speedy recovery on Nazariya Nizam's post.

Fahadh Faasil injured while working on the sets of Malayankunju which is directed by debutant filmmaker Sajimon Prabhakaran. The script of the movie is written by Mahesh Narayanan. Fahadh was performing stunt sequences in which he had to jump from a certain height. However, the actor lost balance and fell down, and suffered a lot of injuries on his face. His nose got badly hurt in the accident.

On work front, Fahadh is reportedly working on several projects. His two films Malik and Irul which were supposed to release in 2020 got delayed because of the pandemic. He is currently working on five projects together such as Thankam, Malayankunju, and Dileesh Potthan's Joji which is a much-awaited movie. He is also working on movies such as Pattu and Paachuvum Albutha Vilakkum.