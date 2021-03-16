Alia Bhatt poses post birthday bash, looks drop-dead gorgeous

Alia Bhatt turned 28 on Monday and was spotted at Karan Johar's residence in Bandra to celebrate her special day.

She shared a stunning picture of herself from her birthday bash as she thanked everyone for their wishes. She captioned the picture, ‘thank you.. for it all.. the love & the light’, followed by a heart emoticon.

Reportedly, many celebs from the industry made it for the grand celebration while Alia's beau Ranbir Kapoor couldn’t make it to his lady love Alia’s special day as he is self-quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19.

Dressed in a black shimmery dress, Alia looked drop-dead gorgeous in the picture.

The celebs who made their presence felt at the grand do were Ayan Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan and many others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ co-starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Apart from these, Alia is also a part of SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ where she plays a character named Sita.