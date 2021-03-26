Suchitra wishes good luck as Mohanlal takes the giant step as a director

Suchitra, wife of super star Mohanlal says she is the screen icon’s biggest fan. The star wife was speaking at the pooja ceremony of Barroz which will mark the directorial debut of Mohanlal. She, however, said she despised Mohanlal after watching some of his villain roles, earlier in his career. But that hate soon turned into love and the couple has been married for more than three decades now.

It was producer Antony Perumbavoor who asked Suchitra to speak a few words at the event. Though she was skeptical in the beginning, Suchitra agreed to speak as it was a very special moment in her husband’s career. The star wife who has always preferred to be low profile all these years had earlier spoken at an event before the release of her son’s first movie. “Today is one of the best days in his (Mohanlal) life. He has achieved everything in his acting career. Today is the auspicious day when he debuts as a director. So, I have to say something,”

Suchitra said.

Mohanlal had debuted as an actor in the movie Manjil Virinja Pookkal which was produced by Navodaya. Suchitra admits she despised Mohanlal’s villain role in his debut movie. However, she said it showed the actor’s perfection in his job. “It was Navodaya’s Ente Mammattikuttyammakku which made me like him. That didn’t stop and then we got married. He is my most favorite actor. It was a ‘wow’ moment for me when he told me he was going to act in a 3D film. I was really excited as a 3D movie was coming out, a long time after My Dear Kuttichathan. He brought home the script and I read it. I think he has made the best choices when it comes to all the technical detailing of the film. He made the best choice to direct this movie. Jijo sir’s technical help is something that all of us would be looking forward to. I am sure he is going to be my most favorite director as well,” said Suchitra.