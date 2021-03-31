New mom Anushka Sharma is back to work and we can't help but cheer for her!

Anushka Sharma gave birth to baby girl in January and while fans thought that she will take time with her projects, she has surprised one and all, by resuming professional commitments.

Anushka was clicked while stepping out of her vanity van on the sets of a TV shoot. Dressed in a white sweater and blue jeans, Anushka covered herself with a white mask. She completed her look with white sneakers and tied her hair in a ponytail.

Talking about Anushka's brand shoot, a source on the sets stated, "Anushka is definitely in the best of shape. She has been a hands-on mom and has also ensured that she is ready to balance her work life and personal life perfectly. She’s known for her punctuality in the industry and she was there on the sets before her call time for the shoot, looking ravishingly beautiful."

Earlier before delivering her baby, Anushka had spoken about maintaining a work-life balance. She had said, "Being on the set brings me a lot of joy and I’m going to be shooting continuously for the next few days. I will be back shooting again once I deliver my first child and establish a system at home that ensures me to balance my child, my home and my professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy."

Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018 release ‘Zero’, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress is yet to announce her next movie.