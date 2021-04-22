Malayalam
Vidhuthalai first look: Vijay Sethupathi, Soori in Vetri Maaran's next

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 22, 2021 03:41 PM IST
South star Vijay Sethupathi has teamed up with National award-winning filmmaker Vetri Maaran for his next film "Vidhuthalai", the producers announced on Thursday. 

The Tamil-language film, produced by Elred Kumar's Production house RS Infotainment, who has backed films like "Ko", "Yaamirukka Bayamey", among others, will feature Sethupathi as a mentor and actor Soori as the protagonist. 

Maaran, known for making films like "Aadukalam", "Visaranai", "Asuran", is working with Sethupathi for the first time. 

The film is described as an edge-of-seat thriller with the music composed by   legendary composer Isaignani Ilayaraja. 

"Viduthalai" has been shot across the dense forests of western ghats and the makers are planning to release it as a pan-India film in multiple Indian languages. 

Besides this film, Sethupathi will also begin work on filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's next and is awaiting the release of his Hindi debut with "Mumbaikaar".

