Marakkar to release on OTT? Mohanlal clears rumours by announcing new theatrical date

The release date of Malayalam film 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' has been postponed amid the second wave of COVID-19 in the state.

The movie, directed by Priyadarshan, was slated to release on May 13. Now, producer Antony Perumbavoor has said that the Mohanlal-starrer will release at the theatres on August 12.

Mohanlal, too, took to his social media pages to share a new poster of the movie with the latest update on the release date.

According to Antony Perumbavoor, it is impossible for the project to hit the theatres if the corona second wave strengthens further.

The Priyadarshan directorial, which was slated to release March 2020 was postponed multiple times and was scheduled to be released on May 13.

Meanwhile, Barroz, the directorial debut of Mohanlal, which is lso produced by Antony Perumbavoor will hit the theatres on December 24.

Social media was abuzz with speculations that both the movies would be released on OTT platforms.