Anushka Sharma thanks healthcare, frontline workers for 'working tirelessly'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 10, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram, on Sunday, to thank all the healthcare and frontline workers for their dedicated efforts as India fights the second wave of the deadly Covid-19.

She posted a video with pictures of doctors, policemen and ambulances and wrote: "Thank You, A huge shoutout to all the frontliners working tirelessly day and night putting their lives at risk to save ours. India stands by you."

She captioned the video as: "We'd like to say a big thank you to all our healthcare and frontline workers, their dedication is truly inspiring. You continue to risk your lives for the nation, and for that, we are eternally grateful to you. You are the real heroes, for Virat and I, and for the nation. Thank you once again."

The couple recently announced a fundraiser, #InThisTogether, to help people cope with the Covid crises in the country. They donated Rs 2 crore for this initiative.

