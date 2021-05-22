Blessed to have each and every one of you in my life: Mohanlal thanks for birthday wishes

Superstar Mohanlal, on Friday turned 61 as wishes poured in from all corners for the complete actor.

Winner of five national awards, for those in the industry he is Lal, but those who consider him dear refer to him as 'Laletten'.

As the Covid pandemic is in full swing, there was no celebrations. The superstar is at the moment resting at his Chennai residence.

Later he took to his social media pages to thank everyone for the wishes.

Sharing a photo shot by team Manorama online, Mohanlal wrote, "I just want to take a moment and "thank “ everyone for all the birthday wishes. It means a lot to me that you all took the time during these trying COVID times to wish me over social media and by phone. I am blessed to have each and every one of you in my life . Request everyone to take care and follow all COVID protocols. Thanks once again for a memorable day."

The biggest blockbuster of his, directed by Priyadarshan -- "Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham" is currently held up for release on account of the lockdown and its producer, who is also his closest aide - Antony Perumbavoor said they are planning to release the film in August.`

Their last film 'Drishyam-2', a sequel, released on the OTT platform turned out to be a blockbuster hit and Perumbavoor on the superstar's birthday said they are working on a new film , directed by Jeethu Joseph who directed the sequels 'Drishyam'.

And now all eyes are on his debut directorial venture -- Barroz, that has already started rolling, but now wound up on account of Covid. It is a 3D film and is expected to go on the floors next year.