Aarkkariyam is a new style of thriller: Alphonse Puthren, Siju Wilson review Sharafudheen-starrer

Looks like with OTT releases, films are finding its right audience. Though Aarkkariyam, when released in theatres in April, didn’t have a successful run, is now making the right noise.

‘Aarkkariyam’ starring Biju Menon, Parvathy and Sharafudheen as the leads recently started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, NeeStream, Roots Video and Cave OTT and is getting rave reviews. The film marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Sanu John Varghese.

After watching the film recently, director Alphonse Puthren took to his social media handle to share his thoughts. He found it to be a new style of thriller and was also stunned by Sharafudheen’s performance.

It needs to be mentioned that it was Alphonse Puthren who first introduced Sharafu with ‘Neram’. Later, it was his role in 'Premam' that gave the actor a big break.

Earlier, ace filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad had also written highly about ‘Aarkkariyam’.

More recently, actor Siju Wilson has also shared a note heaping praise on the film and the lead actors. He pointed that Sanu John Varghese have made the movie with very minimalist approach which is impressive.

Written by Sanu Varghese, Arun Janardhanan and Rajesh Ravi, the film is produced by Aashiq Abu and Santhosh T Kuruvilla.