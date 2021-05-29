First look poster of Shane Nigam’s 'Bermuda' out

The first look poster of Shane Nigam’s new film ‘Bermuda’ has just been unveiled. Veteran TK Rajeev Kumar is directing the film.

The poster has definetly grabbed attention of movie buffs as Shane Nigam is seen resting in water, with just his face outside of it.

‘Bermuda’ is scripted by Krishnadas Panki. Shelley Calist is cranking the camera. Multiple National award winner Sreekar Prasad is the editor and music department is being handled by Pandit Ramesh Narayan.

Sooraj CK, Biju CJ and Badusha NM are jointly producing ‘Bermuda’ under the banner of 24 Frames.

Rajeev Kumar was recently signed to co-direct a movie for AMMA, which will take some more time to go on the floors since it is a multi-starrer and hence, Rajeev is said to complete this project first.

Meanwhile, his another film Kolambi is yet to release. Kolambi (Loudspeaker) starring Nithya Menen, Rohini and Renji Panicker in the lead was premiered at the IFFI 2019.