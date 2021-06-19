Rajinikanth jets off to US for health check-up

Superstar Rajinikanth has jetted off to the US with his wife Latha.

According to reports, the trip is for the actor to get his general health check-up done with his doctors in the US. The actor is said to undergo a few tests.

A video of Rajinikanth and Latha arriving in their car at the Chennai airport is doing the rounds on social media. The actor can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and grey pants, while Latha was spotted in a yellow saree.

The actor is expected to return to India on July 8.

Rajinikath has been shooting for director Siruthai Siva's Annaatthe before the second wave of the novel coronavirus struck India. It is expected that once Rajinikanth is back from his US trip, he will join the team to complete the rest of the film.