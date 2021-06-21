Malayalam
Dulquer Salmaan shares cutest pic of Mammootty with little Maryam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 21, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Dulquer Salmaan has treated his fans with one of the most precious photos and it is winning the Internet. 

Dulquer, on the occasion of Father's day on Sunday, shared a photo of his dad Mammootty styling DQ's daughter Maryam's hair. Mammootty is seen in a shirt and mundu and has his long hair tied into a small ponytail at the back. Going by the pic, it seems that Mammootty is trying to his granddaughter the same hairdo.

With the hastag, 'No caption needed', Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Happy Fathers Day ! #nocaptionneeded #picturespeaksathousandwords #mybiggestjoy #myfatherandmychild #blessed #alhamdulillah." 

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal's daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan turned 4 on May 5, 2021.

On the work front, Dulquer will be next seen in the gangster drama Kurup. His other much-awaited film with Rosshan Andrrews is titled Salute. 

Dulquer Salmaan has also wrapped up the shoot of his Tamil film Hey Sinamika co-starring Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. 

