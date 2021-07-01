Kerala govt to launch new OTT platform for Malayalam films

Thiruvananthapuram: New Kerala Minister for Cinema and Culture, Saji Cherian, on Wednesday, said that he plans to make large scale changes in the way the Malayalam film industry will be modernised.

"The state will float a new OTT platform for release of our Malayalam films. While the mega star acted films might not require this facility in the beginning, the ordinary films made by our people will need this and we will come out with such an OTT platform," said Cherian.

He also pointed out that the state run Chithranjali studio in the heart of the city will be revamped to make it as a destination for shooting of South Indian films.

With regard to the Malayalam TV serials being aired on the TV channels here, he said it would be in the interest of all if the standard of serials is raised and for that he will speak to the various channel heads.

The Covid pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the Malayalam film industry and according to industry sources close to 100 films are ready for release, but are unable to be released and around Rs 800 crore is currently blocked because of this.

There are 720 movie halls in the state and the owners are also in dire straits and while many expected that these halls will open soon, came the second wave and presently Kerala is home to around 23 per cent of daily Covid cases in the country and starting Thursday the Covid protocols will be strengthened and that has come as a shocker to the film industry.