Pranav's poster from Hridayam reminds fans of Mohanlal from Chithram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 13, 2021 10:42 AM IST Updated: July 13, 2021 11:06 AM IST

On Pranav Mohanlal's birthday, the makers of Hridayam movie team unveiled the actor's character poster as a treat for fans.

And it's indeed a treat for the poster has all the charm of Pranav's father and superstar Mohanlal.

With a camera in hand, a wink and a smile, Pranav Mohanlal seems to channel his Mohanlal’s trademark style from hit movie Chithram. 

Directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, Hridayam also has Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran. The film is touted to be a slice-of-life romantic drama. The movie was slotted for an Onam release last year, but the pandemic lockdown delayed the film’s shoot in March.

The upcoming film is expected to a musical as it has 15 tracks and most of them are crooned by some popular playback singers including Hesham Abdul Wahab, KS Chithra, Mohammed Maqbool Mansoor, Sachin Warrier, Job Kurian, Unni Menon, and Aravind Venugopal. Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Darshana Rajendran too are lending their voices for two songs in the film.

The film is backed by Merryland Cinemas and the movie also marks its comeback after a 42-year break.

