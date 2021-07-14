'Allow film shoots', FEFKA writes to Kerala CM

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting permission to resume filming and other production works of movies in the state. The association, which has filmmaker B Unnikrishnan as the general secretary, in the letter, claimed that the production activities of around seven Malayalam movies have been moved to Telangana and Tamil Nadu as permission to shoot movies in Kerala hasn’t been given yet, citing the COVID-19 situation.

The letter begins by stressing that the Malayalam cinema industry, which is a major generator of employment, has been facing severe financial crisis owing to the pandemic. The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the state recently when everyone thought that they were past the first wave that raged last year.

FEFKA noted that the state government had provided a grant of Rs 2,000 per person during the first stage of the lockdown aimed at curbing the pandemic. Meanwhile, the association could deposit a substantial sum with the help of its members, donations from benevolent patrons and through the CSR funds of many major business groups. Besides this, they had also distributed life-saving drugs, food kits, and monetary assistance for treatment of the kin of deceased members too. FEFKA, in the letter, further stated that it had spent around Rs 2,25,00,000 during the first lock down alone for helping the needy. Meanwhile, the government grant during the second lockdown was Rs 1,000 per person.

“FEFKA, despite its limited financial resources, has managed to find funds to facilitate vaccinations for the poor at private hospitals, treatment aid for COVID-19 patients, aid for the kin of deceased members, distribution of lifesaving drugs and study materials for students. Besides, we are trying to come up with projects that aim to provide aid for our members during the Onam season. However, it is impossible for a labour organization like this to raise funds for a longer period of time,” the letter states.

The letter also pointed out that the cinema industry has become quite active in the neighboring states. Filming of movies has begun there as the state governments haven’t imposed many strict rules and protocols.

In the letter FEFKA referred to the recent nod for shooting of television serials in Kerala. However, the movie industry has been denied permission to film movies or resume production works. But FEFKA questioned the logic behind allowing the filming of television serials while denying permission for film shooting.

The association also conveyed to the chief minister that its members have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“Not just us, but the producers association too has requested permission to begin filming after conducting RT-PCR tests for the crew, creating biobubbles and by strictly following the pandemic protocols,” the labour body argued.

The association, in the letter, says that the production of around seven Malayalam movies, including the much anticipated Mohanlal starrer that is directed by Prithviraj, have been moved to Telangana and Tamil Nadu. It notes that the daily wage laborers in the cinema industry have lost their means of income while the construction industry in the state is allowed to work. “The fact that filming isn’t allowed in the state doesn’t concur to the government’s policies that have always been kind to the cinema industry and artists in the state. So, we request the honorable chief minister to look into this matter and grant permission to resume filming with immediate effect,” the letter concludes.