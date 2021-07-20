Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi announce second pregnancy

Actress Neha Dhupia took to her social media on Monday to announce her second pregnancy.

Neha uploaded a picture with actor-husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr.

Holding her baby bump in the picture, the actress captioned the image as: "Took us 2 days to come with a caption. The best one we could think of was, Thank you, God. #wahegurumehrkare."

Angad also posted the same picture on Instagram and captioned it as: "New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare."

Angad and Neha are parents to two-year-old Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The couple got married in 2018 in Delhi.

Angad spoke about breaking the news of Neha's pregnancy to their parents on an episode of No Filter Neha.

Talking about entire incident, Angad had said on the show, “Considering that you (Neha) didn’t want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you (Neha). Everything had to come for me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction.”