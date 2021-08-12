Dulquer Salmaan's film with R Balki to release in 2022; Pooja Bhatt, Sunny Deol join the cast

Filmmaker R. Balki, on Wednesday, announced his next directorial venture, a thriller starring Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Dulquer Salmaan.
The film will also star Shreya Dhanwanthary.
The 56-year-old writer-director, known for films such as Cheeni Kum, Paa, Padman, Ki & Ka, said he is excited to begin shooting his first thriller.
He said he is thrilled to be collaborating with a talented bunch of actors.
To make a film in a genre that I haven't attempted before is even more exciting.
I have had the idea for a long time but never quite got around to writing it, and while it's fundamentally a thriller, it banks so much on these four stunning performers, Balki said in a statement.
In May, veteran cinematographer P.C. Sreeram had announced that Balki and Salmaan are set to collaborate on a "psychological thriller", of which he is also a part.
The yet-to-be-titled film is expected to be released early next year.