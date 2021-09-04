Malayalam
Ahead of 'Thalaivii' release, Kangana visits Jayalalithaa's memorial

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 04, 2021 02:43 PM IST Updated: September 04, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday visited late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's memorial in Chennai. The actress will be seen in the late actress-turned-politician's biopic 'Thalaivii'.

Dressed in a silk saree, Kangana kickstarted the promotions by seeking blessings.

Directed by Vijay, 'Thalaivii' has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy with Brinda Prasad as the Creative Producer.

'Thalaivii' will be released in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios on September 10.

