First-look poster of 'Lalitham Sundaram' out

The makers of upcoming film 'Lalitham Sundaram' released its first-look poster.

The poster features Biju Menon, Manju Warrier, Saiju Kurup, Deepti Sati, and Anu Mohan. What is hilarious is that in the picture, they all look bruised which suggests that the film is going to be a fun-filled family drama.

“Extremely delighted to share the first-look poster of our film Lalitham Sundaram. Can't wait for you to join the fun! 😊,” Manju Warrier, who is also one of the producers of the film said, launching the poster.

Biju Menon and Manju Warrier play the lead roles in the film that marks the directorial debut of Manju’s brother Madhu Warrier.

Scripted by Pramod Mohan, the film has P Sukumar as the cinematographer with Lijo Paul as the editor.

The project is backed jointly by Manju’s production house Manju Warrier Productions and Century Films.