Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

First-look poster of 'Lalitham Sundaram' out

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 10, 2021 10:10 AM IST Updated: September 10, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

The makers of upcoming film 'Lalitham Sundaram' released its  first-look poster.

The poster features Biju Menon, Manju Warrier, Saiju Kurup, Deepti Sati, and Anu Mohan. What is hilarious is that in the picture, they all look bruised which suggests that the film is going to be a fun-filled family drama.

“Extremely delighted to share the first-look poster of our film Lalitham Sundaram. Can't wait for you to join the fun! 😊,” Manju Warrier, who is also one of the producers of the film said, launching the poster.

RELATED ARTICLES

Biju Menon and Manju Warrier play the lead roles in the film that marks the directorial debut of Manju’s brother Madhu Warrier.

Scripted by Pramod Mohan, the film has P Sukumar as the cinematographer with Lijo Paul as the editor.

The project is backed jointly by Manju’s production house Manju Warrier Productions and Century Films.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.