After Alec Baldwin shooting incident, Kangana Ranaut recalls her own near-death experiences

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 23, 2021 12:31 PM IST Updated: October 23, 2021 12:46 PM IST
A day after Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin accidently killed his film's cinematographer and injured the director with a prop gun, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut responded to the incident.

Kangana shared a post about Alec Baldwin on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “This is so horrible!! Note for all the people working in films, dealing with various stunts, weapons and explosives… your mistakes can cause someone their life… tragic.”

She also wrote a note recalling her experiences on film sets. It read, “Today two people were shot on a film set one of them died immediately... like other leading actors, I too have had many accidents while filming stunts ... some of them were near death experiences and mostly it was someone else's carelessness ... many stuntmen and occasionally actors die on film sets every year... This is so wrong ... in Indian films action protocols prep and execution is even more primitive ... Hope our film bodies look in to it and prevent such mishaps…” (sic.)

For the unversed, on the sets of Rust, an assistant director handed Alec Baldwin a prop gun. Instead, the gun was loaded with live rounds, and when Baldwin pulled the trigger, he killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was wounded.

