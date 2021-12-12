'Thalapathy' Vijay finishes filming for 'Beast'

PTI
Published: December 12, 2021 01:42 PM IST

Mumbai: South star Thalapathy Vijay has completed shoot of his upcoming film "Beast", the producers announced on Saturday. The Tamil-language movie is a comedy-action thriller, being written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Sun Pictures, who is backing "Beast", shared the news of Vijay wrapping up the shoot on their official Twitter handle, alongside a picture of the actor and director.

"Here's a special moment from Thalapathy @actorvijay's last day of shoot for #Beast with director @Nelsondilpkumar @hegdepooja @anirudhofficial @manojdft @nirmalcuts @anbariv #BeastShootWrap," the tweet read.

Dilipkumar, best known for "Kolamaavu Kokila", shared the same photograph on his social media account and expressed his excitement over working with Vijay. "#absolutepleasure @actorvijay @sunpictures," he wrote.

The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, who returns to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years.

"Beast" is scheduled to release in 2022.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout