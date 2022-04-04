Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Teaser of Nivin Pauly starrer 'Mahaveeryar' radiates a mythological fervour

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 04, 2022 01:04 PM IST Updated: April 04, 2022 01:21 PM IST
Nivin Pauly plays the lead in the movie, 'Mahaveeryar'
Topic | Entertainment News

The teaser of the much-awaited movie 'Mahaveeryar' directed by Abrid Shine was launched on Sunday. The movie is produced by Nivin Pauly and PS Shamnas under the banners of Pauly Jr Pictures and Indian Movie Makers.

The film features a formidable ensemble cast with Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali, Lalu Alex, Siddique, Shanvi Srivastava, Vijay Menon, Major Ravi, Mallika Sukumaran, Sudhir Karamana, Krishna Prasad, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Sudheer Paravoor, Kalabhavan Prajod, Pramod Veliyanad, Shailaja P Ambu in prominent roles.

Abrid Shine adapted the screenplay from a story by the award-winning author M Mukundan. This is the third time Abrid Shine and Nivin Pauly are joining hands after '1983' and 'Action Hero Biju.'

RELATED ARTICLES

The theme of 'Mahaveeryar' revolves around time travel, fantasy, and courtroom proceedings laced with comedy as well as emotions, making it a wholesome entertainer.

Camera is handled by award-winning Chandru Selvaraj. Ishaan Chhabra is composing both background score and songs. The crew also includes Manoj (editor), Vishnu Govind (sound-mixing), Anees Nadodi (art-direction), Chandrakanth & Melvi J (costumes), Libin Mohanan (makeup), Baby Panikar (associate director), among others.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.