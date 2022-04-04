Teaser of Nivin Pauly starrer 'Mahaveeryar' radiates a mythological fervour

The teaser of the much-awaited movie 'Mahaveeryar' directed by Abrid Shine was launched on Sunday. The movie is produced by Nivin Pauly and PS Shamnas under the banners of Pauly Jr Pictures and Indian Movie Makers.

The film features a formidable ensemble cast with Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali, Lalu Alex, Siddique, Shanvi Srivastava, Vijay Menon, Major Ravi, Mallika Sukumaran, Sudhir Karamana, Krishna Prasad, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Sudheer Paravoor, Kalabhavan Prajod, Pramod Veliyanad, Shailaja P Ambu in prominent roles.

Abrid Shine adapted the screenplay from a story by the award-winning author M Mukundan. This is the third time Abrid Shine and Nivin Pauly are joining hands after '1983' and 'Action Hero Biju.'

The theme of 'Mahaveeryar' revolves around time travel, fantasy, and courtroom proceedings laced with comedy as well as emotions, making it a wholesome entertainer.

Camera is handled by award-winning Chandru Selvaraj. Ishaan Chhabra is composing both background score and songs. The crew also includes Manoj (editor), Vishnu Govind (sound-mixing), Anees Nadodi (art-direction), Chandrakanth & Melvi J (costumes), Libin Mohanan (makeup), Baby Panikar (associate director), among others.