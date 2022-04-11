Car accident in Thiruvalla: Actor Guinness Pakru escapes unhurt

The car in which actor Guinness Pakru was travelling met with an accident on a bridge at Muzhuvangaduchira near the bypass in Thiruvalla on Monday. No one was hurt in mishap that occurred when the car collided with a truck.

The truck, after overtaking another vehicle hit the rear side of the car which was coming from the opposite direction. Pakru was on his way from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi and resumed his journey in another vehicle after the accident.

The actor stated that nobody was injured in the accident and that he was returning home in the vehicle arranged by the organizers of the programme he had participated in.