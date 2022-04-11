Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Car accident in Thiruvalla: Actor Guinness Pakru escapes unhurt

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 11, 2022 05:44 PM IST
The car in which Guinness Pakru was travelling met with an accident in Thiruvalla.
Topic | Entertainment News

The car in which actor Guinness Pakru was travelling met with an accident on a bridge at Muzhuvangaduchira near the bypass in Thiruvalla on Monday. No one was hurt in mishap that occurred when the car collided with a truck.

The truck, after overtaking another vehicle hit the rear side of the car which was coming from the opposite direction. Pakru was on his way from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi and resumed his journey in another vehicle after the accident.

The actor stated that nobody was injured in the accident and that he was returning home in the vehicle arranged by the organizers of the programme he had participated in.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.