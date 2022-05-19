Aishwarya Rai walks the Cannes red carpet in pretty black gown decked with 3D flowers

Onmanorama staff
Published: May 19, 2022 01:26 PM IST
Actor Aishwarya Rai arrives for the screening of the film "Top Gun : Maverick" during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2022. Photos: AFP: Loic Venance/Patricia De Melo Moreira

Ever since Aishwarya Rai made her Cannes debut in 2002, she has become the most popular and notable face from India at the prestigious film festival. And till date, the actor has never disappointed her fans, with her style statements on the red carpet. This year too, she pleased her fans and drove the papparazi into a frenzy as she walked the red carpet wearing an elegant black Dolce & Gabbana gown which was decked with 3D flowers. Her partially parted hairdo complemented the style and she looked completely poised as she waved and smiled while posing for photographs.

Indian actor Aishwarya Rai (L) and US actor Eva Longoria pose as they arrive for the screening of the film 'Top Gun : Maverick' during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18. Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP

The actor had earlier stepped out for the event in a pink Valentino pantsuit costing Rs 4 lakh. She was also seen chit-chatting and spending time with fellow L'Oreal ambassador and actor Eva Longoria.

Left (from down) Indian actor Aishwarya Rai, US actors Elle Fanning and Eva Longoria pose as they arrive for the screening of the film Top Gun : Maverick' during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2022. (Right) Aishwarya Rai. Photos: AFP: Antonin Thuillier /Christophe Simon / AFP

Over the years, Aiswariya has experimented with her style, most often stepping on the red carpet wearing bold yet elegant gowns by various designers from across the globe. Pre-Covid, in 2019, she made a dramatic entry wearing a feathery white gown by Ashi Studio. In 2017, she made a bold statement with a loud red strapless gown by Ralph and Russo in 2017.

She has also never shied away from wearing sarees in the past either. Her first appearance at the Cannes in 2002 was in a bright yellow saree by Neeta Lulla while she wore Sabyasachi Mukherjee's embroidered saree at the Cannes festival in 2010.

