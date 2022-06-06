Malayalam
'Pada' director Kamal's next film to revolve around LGBTQ community

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 06, 2022 04:25 PM IST
Director Kamal KM
Director Kamal K M has said his new movie will be on the queer and transgender community. Photos: Instagram/ PTI
Topic | Entertainment News

After 'Pada', director Kamal K M is coming up with his next movie. This time, the story will revolve around the queer and transgender community. The director has announced a casting call asking people from the queer community in Bangalore and Kerala, who are interested in acting in the movie, to respond.

The director's recent outing 'Pada' was based on a real-life incident, which took place in Palakkad on October 4, 1996. The movie, which gave voice to the Adivasi struggle for land during that period, starred Kunchacko Boban, Joju George and Vinayakan in the lead roles. It was well received by both critics and the audience and the director was praised for sticking to the story, without dramatising the incident.

Kamal's earlier work 'ID', which was screened at several film festivals, had also won critical acclaim. The movie revolves around a woman who starts searching for the identity of a painter, after she takes him to the hospital following an incident at her house. The film had premiered at the Busan International Film Festival in 2012.

