Watch how Prithviraj-starrer 'Kaduva' caught the fancy of Dubai netizens

Ahead of the release of ‘Kaduva’, there was a spectacular drone show in the Dubai skies. This is the first time that an Indian film is being promoted in this way. Dubai Police had prepared the aerial wonder with drones. Prithviraj’s sketch and name were painted in the sky using drones. Prithviraj said that he was especially proud to see the Malayalam letters appearing in the sky than the name and look of the film.

The actor said it was always difficult to shoot a film with a drone. So he was surprised by the accuracy with which it was done. Actors Vivek Oberoi, Samyukta Menon, and producer Listen Stephen was there to enjoy the drone show.

The film which was set to hit theatres on June 30 was postponed to July 7 after a planter and Pala native Jose Kuruvinakunnel moved the court alleging that the release of the Prithviraj starrer 'Kaduva' in its current form would defame him and his family. Following this, the High Court directed the Censor Board to look into the matter.

According to the plaintiff, he is known as Kuruvinakkunnel Kuruvachan and that he played the lead role of Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan in the film. The film mixes real events of his life with fake ones. The audience will think that the fake scenes also actually happened in his life. The petition states that this would be detrimental to his privacy and dignity.