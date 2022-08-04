Old clip of Shah Rukh Khan praising Vijay Sethupathi surfaces; both are humble actors, say fans

Now that Vijay Sethupathi has been signed to play the villain in 'Jawan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan, an old video of Shah Rukh praising the Kollywood actor has surfaced on social media.

In the video, Shah Rukh can be heard telling Vijay that he is the most wonderful actor that he has ever met in his life. Vijay looked obviously taken aback and floored by the compliment.

#SRK to #VijaySethupathi in 2019 (at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne): "I don't know how to say this and I want to compliment you. You are the most wonderful actor I have ever seen in my life."



Both will be seen in #Jawan (2023) & the face off will be massive.

This conversation reportedly took place at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in 2019. Since then, both the actors have kept a cordial relationship with each other.

It was Shah Rukh Khan himself who suggested Vijay Sethupathi's name to play the villain in his upcoming movie 'Jawan' directed by Atlee. The film will have a star cast. Apart from Nayanthara, there will be an ensemble cast from the South and North film industries in the movie. Actors Thalapathy Vijay and Deepika Padukone will also play a cameo in the film.