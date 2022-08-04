Malayalam
Old clip of Shah Rukh Khan praising Vijay Sethupathi surfaces; both are humble actors, say fans

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 04, 2022 10:54 AM IST Updated: August 04, 2022 01:01 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan can be heard telling Vijay Sethupathi that he was the most wonderful actor he has ever met. Screengrab: Whats Up Aus
Now that Vijay Sethupathi has been signed to play the villain in 'Jawan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan, an old video of Shah Rukh praising the Kollywood actor has surfaced on social media.

In the video, Shah Rukh can be heard telling Vijay that he is the most wonderful actor that he has ever met in his life. Vijay looked obviously taken aback and floored by the compliment.

This conversation reportedly took place at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in 2019. Since then, both the actors have kept a cordial relationship with each other.

It was Shah Rukh Khan himself who suggested Vijay Sethupathi's name to play the villain in his upcoming movie 'Jawan' directed by Atlee. The film will have a star cast. Apart from Nayanthara, there will be an ensemble cast from the South and North film industries in the movie. Actors Thalapathy Vijay and Deepika Padukone will also play a cameo in the film.

